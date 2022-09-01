Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA) Shares Plunged -23.04% In A Week – But Will They Keep Going Up?

In last trading session, Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA) saw 0.86 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.77 trading at -$0.03 or -1.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $35.31M. That closing price of CMRA’s stock is at a discount of -764.41% from its 52-week high price of $15.30 and is indicating a premium of 37.29% from its 52-week low price of $1.11. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.32 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.74 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.67%, in the last five days CMRA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/25/22 when the stock touched $1.77 price level, adding 22.71% to its value on the day. Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -82.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved -23.04% in past 5-day. Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA) showed a performance of -40.60% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 44760.0 shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

CMRA Dividends

Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in October and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 49.24% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 81.35 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 160.28%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 81.35% institutions for Comera Life Sciences Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund is the top institutional holder at CMRA for having 4547.0 shares of worth $9957.0. And as of May 30, 2022, it was holding 0.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.