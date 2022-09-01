Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) 17.97% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Can It Keep Rising?

In recent trading session, Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) saw 0.67 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.25. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.28 trading at -$0.04 or -3.03% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $371.96M. That most recent trading price of CENN’s stock is at a discount of -1007.03% from its 52-week high price of $14.17 and is indicating a premium of 17.97% from its 52-week low price of $1.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.41 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.22 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.03%, in the last five days CENN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 08/26/22 when the stock touched $1.28 price level, adding 15.79% to its value on the day. Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s shares saw a change of -75.37% in year-to-date performance and have moved -10.20% in past 5-day. Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) showed a performance of -12.58% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.21 million shares which calculate 3.78 days to cover the short interests.

CENN Dividends

Cenntro Electric Group Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 38.29% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.19 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.27%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.19% institutions for Cenntro Electric Group Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at CENN for having 9.22 million shares of worth $11.89 million. And as of Jun 29, 2022, it was holding 3.53% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is State Street Corporation, which was holding about 3.51 million shares on Jun 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.34% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.52 million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 4.02 million shares of worth $5.18 million or 1.54% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.84 million shares on Jun 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $2.38 million in the company or a holder of 0.71% of company’s stock.