AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) Down Almost -12.41% In 1 Month, Long Term Looking Good As Well

In last trading session, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) saw 1.05 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.24 trading at -$0.01 or -2.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.01M. That closing price of ANPC’s stock is at a discount of -1570.83% from its 52-week high price of $4.01 and is indicating a premium of 16.67% from its 52-week low price of $0.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.59 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.17%, in the last five days ANPC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 08/25/22 when the stock touched $0.24 price level, adding 27.27% to its value on the day. AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -80.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved -29.40% in past 5-day. AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) showed a performance of -12.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 32520.000000000004 shares which calculate 0.06 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 97.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -3233.33% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3233.33% for stock’s current value.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 101.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $600k in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2020.

ANPC Dividends

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 27 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.06% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.44 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.91%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.44% institutions for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Citadel Advisors Llc is the top institutional holder at ANPC for having 0.37 million shares of worth $0.16 million. And as of Mar 30, 2022, it was holding 1.66% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is PNC Financial Services Group, Inc., which was holding about 0.12 million shares on Mar 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.52% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $51176.0.