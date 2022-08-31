Will Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK) has a beta value of 1.57 and has seen 1.48 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.04B, closed the last trade at $28.35 per share which meant it lost -$2.0 on the day or -6.59% during that session. The DK stock price is -23.21% off its 52-week high price of $34.93 and 50.79% above the 52-week low of $13.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.59 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.90. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $3.27.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK) trade information

Sporting -6.59% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/30/22 when the DK stock price touched $28.35 or saw a rise of 7.5%. Year-to-date, Delek US Holdings Inc. shares have moved 90.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK) have changed 9.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.76.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31.69, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.54% from current levels. The projected low price target is $23.00 while the price target rests at a high of $47.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -65.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 18.87% from current levels.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Delek US Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 67.59% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 402.97%, compared to 33.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 471.60% and 1,823.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 57.90%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.03 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.93 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $2.19 billion and $2.55 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 83.90% for the current quarter and 54.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 6.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 67.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0.20%.

DK Dividends

Delek US Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.80 at a share yield of 2.82%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.04% with a share float percentage of 96.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Delek US Holdings Inc. having a total of 275 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.69 million shares worth more than $163.27 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 6.44 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $136.58 million and represent 7.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.16% shares in the company for having 3.67 million shares of worth $88.81 million while later fund manager owns 2.56 million shares of worth $66.25 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.90% of company’s outstanding stock.