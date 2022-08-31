Why Should You Add Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) To Your Portfolio?

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) has a beta value of 1.64 and has seen 5.67 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.26B, closed the last trade at $9.05 per share which meant it lost -$0.49 on the day or -5.14% during that session. The SBSW stock price is -128.07% off its 52-week high price of $20.64 and 4.2% above the 52-week low of $8.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.15 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) trade information

Sporting -5.14% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/30/22 when the SBSW stock price touched $9.05 or saw a rise of 12.22%. Year-to-date, Sibanye Stillwater Limited shares have moved -27.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) have changed -8.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.65 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.93.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.78, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.76 while the price target rests at a high of $17.89. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -97.68% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -7.85% from current levels.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sibanye Stillwater Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -54.22% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -25.66%, compared to 18.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 50.40%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 39.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 7.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.03%.

SBSW Dividends

Sibanye Stillwater Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.30 at a share yield of 14.32%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.99% with a share float percentage of 8.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sibanye Stillwater Limited having a total of 266 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Condire Management, LP with over 5.49 million shares worth more than $89.04 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Condire Management, LP held 0.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is AQR Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 4.09 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $66.45 million and represent 0.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Sprott Gold Equity Fund and Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.32% shares in the company for having 2.25 million shares of worth $36.52 million while later fund manager owns 1.89 million shares of worth $26.0 million as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.27% of company’s outstanding stock.