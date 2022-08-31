When Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Will Be A Good Investment?

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) has a beta value of 0.51 and has seen 1.02 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.47B, closed the recent trade at $30.76 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -0.29% during that session. The WPM stock price is -68.73% off its 52-week high price of $51.90 and 0.42% above the 52-week low of $30.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.69 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.35.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) trade information

Sporting -0.29% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/30/22 when the WPM stock price touched $30.76 or saw a rise of 7.01%. Year-to-date, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. shares have moved -28.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) have changed -9.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.53 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.7.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $49.85, which means that the shares’ value could jump 38.29% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $36.91 while the price target rests at a high of $62.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -101.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -19.99% from the levels at last check today.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -32.70% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to 18.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.40%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $299.19 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $282.93 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 29.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 48.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.00%.

WPM Dividends

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 09 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.60 at a share yield of 1.94%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.31% with a share float percentage of 65.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. having a total of 868 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 20.59 million shares worth more than $979.81 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Capital World Investors held 4.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation, with the holding of over 19.31 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $918.86 million and represent 4.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and American Balanced Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.57% shares in the company for having 16.11 million shares of worth $580.33 million while later fund manager owns 11.43 million shares of worth $411.71 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.53% of company’s outstanding stock.