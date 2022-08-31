When System1 Inc. (SST) Will Be A Good Investment?

System1 Inc. (NYSE:SST) has seen 1.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.01B, closed the last trade at $10.88 per share which meant 0.00% during that session. The SST stock price is -240.99% off its 52-week high price of $37.10 and 39.61% above the 52-week low of $6.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.66 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 304.87K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that System1 Inc. (SST) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

System1 Inc. (NYSE:SST) trade information

Year-to-date, System1 Inc. shares have moved 9.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of System1 Inc. (NYSE:SST) have changed 31.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.46 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.89.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.41% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $19.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -74.63% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8.09% from current levels.

System1 Inc. (SST) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that System1 Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -22.67% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -536.36%, compared to 12.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 20.80%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $218.82 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $245.35 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

SST Dividends

System1 Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

System1 Inc. (NYSE:SST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 51.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.14% with a share float percentage of 65.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with System1 Inc. having a total of 42 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Cannae Holdings, Inc. with over 27.18 million shares worth more than $394.41 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Cannae Holdings, Inc. held 30.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Omni Partners US LLC, with the holding of over 0.65 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.43 million and represent 0.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Dynamic Software ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.63% shares in the company for having 0.57 million shares of worth $4.0 million while later fund manager owns 0.22 million shares of worth $3.2 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.24% of company’s outstanding stock.