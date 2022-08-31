When Is Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Going To Be Good Investment?

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has a beta value of 1.49 and has seen 0.92 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.05B, closed the recent trade at $34.27 per share which meant it gained $0.28 on the day or 0.82% during that session. The WY stock price is -25.07% off its 52-week high price of $42.86 and 5.66% above the 52-week low of $32.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.49 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.13 million shares.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) trade information

Sporting 0.82% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/30/22 when the WY stock price touched $34.27 or saw a rise of 6.54%. Year-to-date, Weyerhaeuser Company shares have moved -14.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) have changed -7.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.27.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Weyerhaeuser Company shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -11.99% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -6.82%, compared to 0.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.40%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.29 billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.09 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $2.33 billion and $2.21 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -1.80% for the current quarter and -5.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 44.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 225.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.00%.

WY Dividends

Weyerhaeuser Company is expected to release its next earnings report between October 27 and October 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.72 at a share yield of 2.12%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.02% with a share float percentage of 85.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Weyerhaeuser Company having a total of 1,424 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 120.69 million shares worth more than $4.14 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 16.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 59.35 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.03 billion and represent 8.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.86% shares in the company for having 35.95 million shares of worth $1.23 billion while later fund manager owns 21.53 million shares of worth $738.14 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.91% of company’s outstanding stock.