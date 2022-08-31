Wall Street Was Disappointed By ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ZFOX)’s 30.94% Stock Price Incline

ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) has seen 0.65 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $651.06M, closed the recent trade at $7.11 per share which meant it gained $1.68 on the day or 30.94% during that session. The ZFOX stock price is -121.24% off its 52-week high price of $15.73 and 27.14% above the 52-week low of $5.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 91050.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 104.98K shares.

ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) trade information

Sporting 30.94% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/30/22 when the ZFOX stock price touched $7.11 or saw a rise of 18.09%. Year-to-date, ZeroFox Holdings Inc. shares have moved -45.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -35.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) have changed -49.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 35810.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.12.

ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (ZFOX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -46.02% over the past 6 months.

ZFOX Dividends

ZeroFox Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.09% with a share float percentage of 57.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ZeroFox Holdings Inc. having a total of 25 institutions that hold shares in the company.