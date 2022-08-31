Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) has seen 1.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.66B, closed the last trade at $12.15 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 1.50% during that session. The XM stock price is -303.54% off its 52-week high price of $49.03 and 6.75% above the 52-week low of $11.33. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.82 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 15 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) trade information

Sporting 1.50% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/30/22 when the XM stock price touched $12.15 or saw a rise of 8.85%. Year-to-date, Qualtrics International Inc. shares have moved -65.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) have changed -2.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.09 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.49.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.29, which means that the shares’ value could jump 37.01% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14.50 while the price target rests at a high of $28.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -130.45% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -19.34% from current levels.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Qualtrics International Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -60.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -600.00%, compared to 2.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -100.00% and 100.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 32.40%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $358.7 million for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $373.26 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -278.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

XM Dividends

Qualtrics International Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 07 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.99% with a share float percentage of 90.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Qualtrics International Inc. having a total of 261 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Silver Lake Group, L.l.c. with over 24.99 million shares worth more than $713.4 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Silver Lake Group, L.l.c. held 15.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tiger Global Management, LLC, with the holding of over 8.17 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $233.34 million and represent 5.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are College Retirement Equities Fund-Growth Account and ACAP Strategic Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.83% shares in the company for having 2.91 million shares of worth $82.97 million while later fund manager owns 2.68 million shares of worth $76.58 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.69% of company’s outstanding stock.