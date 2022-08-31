PVH Corp. (PVH) Has Fallen -8.71%, Becoming A Losing Stock For Investors

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has a beta value of 2.05 and has seen 2.07 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.45B, closed the recent trade at $57.37 per share which meant it lost -$5.47 on the day or -8.71% during that session. The PVH stock price is -118.62% off its 52-week high price of $125.42 and 4.88% above the 52-week low of $54.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.91 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.20 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that PVH Corp. (PVH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.05.

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) trade information

Sporting -8.71% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/30/22 when the PVH stock price touched $57.37 or saw a rise of 16.93%. Year-to-date, PVH Corp. shares have moved -41.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) have changed 0.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.53 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.97.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $82.06, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.09% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $59.00 while the price target rests at a high of $110.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -91.74% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2.84% from the levels at last check today.

PVH Corp. (PVH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that PVH Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -29.74% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -13.20%, compared to -0.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -24.60% and 8.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.00%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.21 billion for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.4 billion for the next quarter concluding in Oct 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 14.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 183.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -6.04%.

PVH Dividends

PVH Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.15 at a share yield of 0.24%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.