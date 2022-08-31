Nuwellis Inc. (NASDAQ: NUWE) Must Gain 60.05% To Achieve Consensus Price Target

Nuwellis Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) has a beta value of 0.84 and has seen 107.49 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.65M, closed the recent trade at $1.53 per share which meant it gained $0.9 on the day or 142.82% during that session. The NUWE stock price is -174.51% off its 52-week high price of $4.20 and 69.28% above the 52-week low of $0.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 43780.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 272.87K shares.

Nuwellis Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) trade information

Sporting 142.82% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/30/22 when the NUWE stock price touched $1.53 or saw a rise of 17.3%. Year-to-date, Nuwellis Inc. shares have moved -44.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nuwellis Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) have changed 11.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 12670.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 60.05% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.50 while the price target rests at a high of $4.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -194.12% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -63.4% from the levels at last check today.

Nuwellis Inc. (NUWE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nuwellis Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -36.93% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 46.34%, compared to -2.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 40.30% and 45.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 13.70%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.12 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.45 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $2.51 million and $1.85 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -15.50% for the current quarter and 32.20% for the next.

NUWE Dividends

Nuwellis Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nuwellis Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.95% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.93% with a share float percentage of 9.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nuwellis Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bard Associates Inc. with over 0.44 million shares worth more than $0.45 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Bard Associates Inc. held 7.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.18 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.18 million and represent 3.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Total Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.54% shares in the company for having 30345.0 shares of worth $18076.0 while later fund manager owns 9397.0 shares of worth $5597.0 as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.17% of company’s outstanding stock.