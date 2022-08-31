Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (MSAC) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2022

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC) has seen 0.88 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $114.38M, closed the recent trade at $9.88 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.20% during that session. The MSAC stock price is 0.2% off its 52-week high price of $9.86 and 2.83% above the 52-week low of $9.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6620.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 19.19K shares.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC) trade information

Sporting 0.20% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/30/22 when the MSAC stock price touched $9.88 or saw a rise of 0.1%. Year-to-date, Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. shares have moved 1.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC) have changed 0.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 260.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (MSAC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 1.54% over the past 6 months.

MSAC Dividends

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSAC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 114.66% with a share float percentage of 114.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. having a total of 62 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sio Capital Management, LLC with over 2.32 million shares worth more than $22.72 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Sio Capital Management, LLC held 25.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Saba Capital Management, L.P., with the holding of over 0.82 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.0 million and represent 8.80% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Merger Fund, The and Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fd. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.76% shares in the company for having 0.16 million shares of worth $1.6 million while later fund manager owns 80321.0 shares of worth $0.79 million as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.86% of company’s outstanding stock.