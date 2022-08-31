Kubient Inc. (KBNT) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

Kubient Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) has seen 0.81 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.49M, closed the recent trade at $1.33 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 18.93% during that session. The KBNT stock price is -185.71% off its 52-week high price of $3.80 and 54.14% above the 52-week low of $0.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 85760.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 32.63K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kubient Inc. (KBNT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.22.

Kubient Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) trade information

Sporting 18.93% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/30/22 when the KBNT stock price touched $1.33 or saw a rise of 16.88%. Year-to-date, Kubient Inc. shares have moved -62.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kubient Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) have changed 12.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 31800.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.41.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 46.8% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.50 while the price target rests at a high of $2.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -87.97% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -87.97% from the levels at last check today.

Kubient Inc. (KBNT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -41.97% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 119.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.2 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $498k and $677k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 141.00% for the current quarter and 121.60% for the next.

KBNT Dividends

Kubient Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 23 and March 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Kubient Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.40% with a share float percentage of 25.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kubient Inc. having a total of 25 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.47 million shares worth more than $0.8 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation, with the holding of over 97557.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.17 million and represent 0.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.22% shares in the company for having 0.32 million shares of worth $0.54 million while later fund manager owns 0.13 million shares of worth $0.22 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.90% of company’s outstanding stock.