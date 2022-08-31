Investor Confidence Dwindles After Code Chain New Continent Limited. (NASDAQ: CCNC) Shares Gain By About 0.03

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) has a beta value of 0.92 and has seen 1.61 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.21M, closed the last trade at $0.26 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 14.08% during that session. The CCNC stock price is -650.0% off its 52-week high price of $1.95 and 19.23% above the 52-week low of $0.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 164.12K shares.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) trade information

Sporting 14.08% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/30/22 when the CCNC stock price touched $0.26 or saw a rise of 16.13%. Year-to-date, Code Chain New Continent Limited shares have moved -75.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) have changed -21.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 95430.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.27.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Code Chain New Continent Limited (CCNC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -69.90% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -30.40% over the past 5 years.

CCNC Dividends

Code Chain New Continent Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between June 29 and June 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.09% with a share float percentage of 8.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Code Chain New Continent Limited having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC with over 0.11 million shares worth more than $0.1 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC held 0.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 67321.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $60858.0 and represent 0.18% of shares outstanding.