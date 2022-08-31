Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO) Forecast To Gain 55.6% To Hit Consensus Price Target

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) has a beta value of 1.17 and has seen 1.71 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.53M, closed the last trade at $2.22 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 7.77% during that session. The HSTO stock price is -728.83% off its 52-week high price of $18.40 and 27.48% above the 52-week low of $1.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.92 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 842.92K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Histogen Inc. (HSTO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) trade information

Sporting 7.77% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/30/22 when the HSTO stock price touched $2.22 or saw a rise of 8.26%. Year-to-date, Histogen Inc. shares have moved -66.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) have changed -12.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 47560.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.05.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 55.6% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -125.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -125.23% from current levels.

Histogen Inc. (HSTO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Histogen Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -56.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 28.21%, compared to 3.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 82.20%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 50.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 81.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 38.00%.

HSTO Dividends

Histogen Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 08 and November 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.03% with a share float percentage of 4.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Histogen Inc. having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 58353.0 shares worth more than $0.13 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 2.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 34908.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $77495.0 and represent 1.40% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.40% shares in the company for having 34976.0 shares of worth $77646.0 while later fund manager owns 13639.0 shares of worth $30278.0 as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.55% of company’s outstanding stock.