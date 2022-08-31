Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED) has a beta value of 1.91 and has seen 1.12 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $126.02M, closed the recent trade at $2.65 per share which meant it gained $0.39 on the day or 17.26% during that session. The BNED stock price is -353.21% off its 52-week high price of $12.01 and 24.53% above the 52-week low of $2.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 568.23K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.57.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED) trade information

Sporting 17.26% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/30/22 when the BNED stock price touched $2.65 or saw a rise of 3.99%. Year-to-date, Barnes & Noble Education Inc. shares have moved -66.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED) have changed -14.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.51 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.48.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 41.11% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -88.68% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -50.94% from the levels at last check today.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -57.28% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 5.70%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $250.84 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $673.59 million for the next quarter concluding in Oct 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -68.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 52.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

BNED Dividends

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 07 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.29% with a share float percentage of 101.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Barnes & Noble Education Inc. having a total of 167 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 5.96 million shares worth more than $21.32 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 11.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the holding of over 2.94 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.52 million and represent 5.65% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Royce Opportunity Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.11% shares in the company for having 1.1 million shares of worth $3.92 million while later fund manager owns 0.91 million shares of worth $3.27 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.76% of company’s outstanding stock.