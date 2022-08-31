An In-Depth Look At TRX Gold Corporation (TRX)

TRX Gold Corporation (AMEX:TRX) has a beta value of 0.75 and has seen 1.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $142.40M, closed the last trade at $0.47 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -6.86% during that session. The TRX stock price is -17.02% off its 52-week high price of $0.55 and 44.68% above the 52-week low of $0.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 672.56K shares.

TRX Gold Corporation (AMEX:TRX) trade information

Sporting -6.86% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/30/22 when the TRX stock price touched $0.47 or saw a rise of 14.28%. Year-to-date, TRX Gold Corporation shares have moved 19.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TRX Gold Corporation (AMEX:TRX) have changed 1.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.39.

TRX Gold Corporation (TRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that TRX Gold Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 18.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 200.00%, compared to -1.30% for the industry.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.38 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.09 million for the next quarter concluding in May 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 31.80% over the past 5 years.

TRX Dividends

TRX Gold Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on November 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

TRX Gold Corporation (AMEX:TRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.61% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.08% with a share float percentage of 1.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TRX Gold Corporation having a total of 40 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.61 million shares worth more than $0.19 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Guild Investment Management, Inc., with the holding of over 0.46 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.17 million and represent 0.17% of shares outstanding.