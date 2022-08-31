Ahren Acquisition Corp. (AHRN) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2022

Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN) has seen 1.11 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $376.12M, closed the recent trade at $10.02 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.10% during that session. The AHRN stock price is -0.3% off its 52-week high price of $10.05 and 2.59% above the 52-week low of $9.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6060.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 69.32K shares.

Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN) trade information

Sporting -0.10% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/30/22 when the AHRN stock price touched $10.02 or saw a rise of 0.3%. Year-to-date, Ahren Acquisition Corp. shares have moved 2.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN) have changed 0.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 4720.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.09.

Ahren Acquisition Corp. (AHRN) estimates and forecasts

AHRN Dividends

Ahren Acquisition Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AHRN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.10% with a share float percentage of 72.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ahren Acquisition Corp. having a total of 49 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. with over 2.0 million shares worth more than $19.84 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. held 6.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Peak6 Investments, L.P., with the holding of over 1.8 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.86 million and represent 6.00% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Gllb Fixed Income Opp Fd and RiverPark Fds Tr-RiverPark Strategic Income Fd. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.17% shares in the company for having 51917.0 shares of worth $0.51 million while later fund manager owns 29233.0 shares of worth $0.29 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.10% of company’s outstanding stock.