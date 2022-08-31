Advanced Human Imaging Limited (AHI) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A -26.52% Fall

Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI) has seen 3.47 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.11M, closed the last trade at $0.97 per share which meant it lost -$0.35 on the day or -26.52% during that session. The AHI stock price is -701.03% off its 52-week high price of $7.77 and 56.7% above the 52-week low of $0.42. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.13 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Advanced Human Imaging Limited (AHI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI) trade information

Sporting -26.52% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/30/22 when the AHI stock price touched $0.97 or saw a rise of 46.11%. Year-to-date, Advanced Human Imaging Limited shares have moved -80.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 64.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI) have changed 88.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 24980.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.23.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 67.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -209.28% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -209.28% from current levels.

Advanced Human Imaging Limited (AHI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -15.65% over the past 6 months.

AHI Dividends

Advanced Human Imaging Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.58% with a share float percentage of 0.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Advanced Human Imaging Limited having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 33624.0 shares worth more than $51276.0. As of Mar 30, 2022, Virtu Financial LLC held 0.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Stonex Group Inc., with the holding of over 32940.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19105.0 and represent 0.14% of shares outstanding.