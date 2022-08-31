ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) Slumps 0.36%, A Gain For Bears

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) has seen 1.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.40B, closed the last trade at $8.42 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.36% during that session. The ACVA stock price is -171.02% off its 52-week high price of $22.82 and 27.55% above the 52-week low of $6.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.62 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.18.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) trade information

Sporting 0.36% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/30/22 when the ACVA stock price touched $8.42 or saw a rise of 8.28%. Year-to-date, ACV Auctions Inc. shares have moved -55.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) have changed 15.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.43.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.58, which means that the shares’ value could jump 45.96% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $22.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -167.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -6.89% from current levels.

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ACV Auctions Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -37.72% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -12.90%, compared to -16.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 27.20%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $111.35 million for the current quarter. 15 have an estimated revenue figure of $118.28 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -134.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0.80%.

ACVA Dividends

ACV Auctions Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.96% with a share float percentage of 86.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ACV Auctions Inc. having a total of 188 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC with over 12.33 million shares worth more than $182.67 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC held 10.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 9.14 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $135.42 million and represent 8.10% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.88% shares in the company for having 3.25 million shares of worth $43.38 million while later fund manager owns 3.24 million shares of worth $47.99 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.87% of company’s outstanding stock.