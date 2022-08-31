-0.57 Fall Turns Cepton Inc. (CPTN) Into A Losing Stock For Investors

Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) has seen 3.39 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $264.36M, closed the last trade at $1.73 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.57% during that session. The CPTN stock price is -4533.53% off its 52-week high price of $80.16 and 41.62% above the 52-week low of $1.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.63 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 740.36K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cepton Inc. (CPTN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) trade information

Sporting -0.57% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 08/30/22 when the CPTN stock price touched $1.73 or saw a rise of 3.89%. Year-to-date, Cepton Inc. shares have moved -82.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 26.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) have changed 18.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.59 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.8.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.44, which means that the shares’ value could jump 49.71% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -131.21% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -15.61% from current levels.

Cepton Inc. (CPTN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -84.62% over the past 6 months, compared to 1.50% for the industry.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.17 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.82 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

CPTN Dividends

Cepton Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 63.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.30% with a share float percentage of 36.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cepton Inc. having a total of 39 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Point72 Asset Management, L.P. with over 1.42 million shares worth more than $5.51 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Point72 Asset Management, L.P. held 0.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, with the holding of over 1.37 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.31 million and represent 0.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab U.S. Small Cap ETF. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.16% shares in the company for having 0.25 million shares of worth $0.97 million while later fund manager owns 95739.0 shares of worth $0.22 million as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.