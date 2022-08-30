Will Current Price Volatility Hamper Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) Future Potential?

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has a beta value of 2.53 and has seen 2.66 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.30B, closed the recent trade at $25.47 per share which meant it lost -$1.32 on the day or -4.91% during that session. The MRO stock price is -30.51% off its 52-week high price of $33.24 and 56.73% above the 52-week low of $11.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 18.35 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 26 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 2 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.27.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) trade information

Sporting -4.91% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/29/22 when the MRO stock price touched $25.47 or saw a rise of 6.67%. Year-to-date, Marathon Oil Corporation shares have moved 63.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) have changed 8.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.35.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Marathon Oil Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 18.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 208.92%, compared to 13.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 225.60% and 57.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 47.50%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.12 billion for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.03 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.31 billion and $1.8 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 61.10% for the current quarter and 12.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 19.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 165.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.57%.

MRO Dividends

Marathon Oil Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on November 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.32 at a share yield of 1.19%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.84% with a share float percentage of 78.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Marathon Oil Corporation having a total of 1,005 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 81.12 million shares worth more than $2.08 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 53.54 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.37 billion and represent 7.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.98% shares in the company for having 21.09 million shares of worth $540.94 million while later fund manager owns 19.8 million shares of worth $507.77 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.80% of company’s outstanding stock.