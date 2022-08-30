Will Current Price Volatility Hamper Confluent Inc. (CFLT) Future Potential?

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) has seen 1.98 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.17B, closed the last trade at $27.24 per share which meant it lost -$1.11 on the day or -3.92% during that session. The CFLT stock price is -248.64% off its 52-week high price of $94.97 and 39.5% above the 52-week low of $16.48. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.75 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Confluent Inc. (CFLT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.19.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) trade information

Sporting -3.92% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/29/22 when the CFLT stock price touched $27.24 or saw a rise of 11.07%. Year-to-date, Confluent Inc. shares have moved -64.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) have changed 7.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.69.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $37.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 27.84% from current levels. The projected low price target is $28.00 while the price target rests at a high of $65.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -138.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2.79% from current levels.

Confluent Inc. (CFLT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Confluent Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -36.34% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 17.44%, compared to 12.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 38.70% and -11.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 44.10%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $131.86 million for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $142.09 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -99.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 45.60%.

CFLT Dividends

Confluent Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.43% with a share float percentage of 77.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Confluent Inc. having a total of 273 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 10.69 million shares worth more than $438.24 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 8.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, with the holding of over 7.97 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $326.83 million and represent 6.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.37% shares in the company for having 2.99 million shares of worth $122.52 million while later fund manager owns 2.93 million shares of worth $68.0 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.32% of company’s outstanding stock.