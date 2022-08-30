Why Should We Buy Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Stock?

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) has seen 1.04 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.28B, closed the last trade at $14.06 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 1.52% during that session. The CRDO stock price is -28.02% off its 52-week high price of $18.00 and 38.76% above the 52-week low of $8.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 892.20K shares.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) trade information

Sporting 1.52% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/29/22 when the CRDO stock price touched $14.06 or saw a rise of 9.17%. Year-to-date, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd shares have moved 20.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) have changed -12.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.09 million shares shorted with days to cover at 16.1.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -16.80% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 233.33%, compared to 12.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 91.10%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $45.7 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $49.17 million for the next quarter concluding in Oct 2022.

CRDO Dividends

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 33.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.62% with a share float percentage of 40.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd having a total of 107 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 8.75 million shares worth more than $133.26 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Capital Research Global Investors held 6.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mass Ave Global Inc., with the holding of over 4.33 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $65.98 million and represent 2.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.64% shares in the company for having 8.19 million shares of worth $124.81 million while later fund manager owns 0.62 million shares of worth $9.49 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.43% of company’s outstanding stock.