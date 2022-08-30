Why Do You Need To Add Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) To Your Portfolio?

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) has a beta value of 1.35 and has seen 18.46 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $33.02B, closed the last trade at $13.20 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 0.30% during that session. The WBD stock price is -139.02% off its 52-week high price of $31.55 and 3.86% above the 52-week low of $12.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 27.76 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 23.97 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 13 out of 26 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) trade information

Sporting 0.30% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/29/22 when the WBD stock price touched $13.20 or saw a rise of 5.85%. Year-to-date, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. shares have moved -43.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) have changed -12.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 61.06 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.74.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -52.94% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -6.21%, compared to 16.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -103.40% and -79.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 272.20%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.85 billion for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $11.42 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $2.99 billion and $3.14 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 297.00% for the current quarter and 263.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 3.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -15.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

WBD Dividends

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.02% with a share float percentage of 12.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. having a total of 1,242 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 18.22 million shares worth more than $454.04 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 14.77 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $368.18 million and represent 0.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and Fidelity 500 Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.98% shares in the company for having 23.87 million shares of worth $320.33 million while later fund manager owns 23.31 million shares of worth $430.16 million as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.96% of company’s outstanding stock.