What Is So Great About Solid Power Inc. (SLDP)?

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) has seen 1.29 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.22B, closed the last trade at $6.78 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.29% during that session. The SLDP stock price is -119.03% off its 52-week high price of $14.85 and 23.01% above the 52-week low of $5.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.91 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.71 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) trade information

Year-to-date, Solid Power Inc. shares have moved -22.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) have changed 6.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.27.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 40.16% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $13.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -91.74% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -17.99% from current levels.

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -14.72% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 67.80%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $800k for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $800k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

SLDP Dividends

Solid Power Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.25% with a share float percentage of 31.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Solid Power Inc. having a total of 111 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Spring Creek Capital LLC with over 5.0 million shares worth more than $43.35 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Spring Creek Capital LLC held 2.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 2.47 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $21.46 million and represent 1.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.19% shares in the company for having 2.07 million shares of worth $11.11 million while later fund manager owns 1.43 million shares of worth $12.36 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.82% of company’s outstanding stock.