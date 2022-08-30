What Are The Chances Of Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Being A Good Investment?

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) has a beta value of 2.11 and has seen 20.63 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.63B, closed the last trade at $4.47 per share which meant it gained $0.55 on the day or 14.03% during that session. The UEC stock price is -47.65% off its 52-week high price of $6.60 and 49.44% above the 52-week low of $2.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.64 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.91 million shares.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) trade information

Sporting 14.03% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/29/22 when the UEC stock price touched $4.47 or saw a rise of 0.45%. Year-to-date, Uranium Energy Corp. shares have moved 33.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 32.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) have changed 6.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 51.75 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.67.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Uranium Energy Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 12.03% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 57.14%, compared to 18.40% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.50% over the past 5 years.

UEC Dividends

Uranium Energy Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on December 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 44.62% with a share float percentage of 45.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Uranium Energy Corp. having a total of 238 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 30.82 million shares worth more than $141.44 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, State Street Corporation held 10.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 17.33 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $79.53 million and represent 6.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 8.57% shares in the company for having 24.54 million shares of worth $75.59 million while later fund manager owns 13.6 million shares of worth $41.88 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 4.75% of company’s outstanding stock.