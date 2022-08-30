Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) has seen 1.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $762.72M, closed the last trade at $7.37 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 2.08% during that session. The DO stock price is -63.36% off its 52-week high price of $12.04 and 29.85% above the 52-week low of $5.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.92 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.14 million shares.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) trade information

Sporting 2.08% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/29/22 when the DO stock price touched $7.37 or saw a rise of 2.64%. Year-to-date, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. shares have moved -1.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) have changed 9.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.98.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 56.65% from current levels. The projected low price target is $17.00 while the price target rests at a high of $17.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -130.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -130.66% from current levels.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -51.10% over the past 5 years.

DO Dividends

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.00% with a share float percentage of 84.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. having a total of 90 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Lasry, Marc with over 12.54 million shares worth more than $89.39 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Lasry, Marc held 12.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Allianz Asset Management GmbH, with the holding of over 8.23 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $58.68 million and represent 8.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are American High-Income Trust and Income Fund of America Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.95% shares in the company for having 2.95 million shares of worth $17.39 million while later fund manager owns 2.33 million shares of worth $13.75 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.33% of company’s outstanding stock.