Wall Street Was Disappointed By Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG)’s -0.69% Stock Price Decline

Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) has a beta value of 0.91 and has seen 1.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.41B, closed the last trade at $41.70 per share which meant it lost -$0.29 on the day or -0.69% during that session. The EVBG stock price is -301.44% off its 52-week high price of $167.40 and 42.21% above the 52-week low of $24.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.77 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 799.72K shares.

Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) trade information

Sporting -0.69% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/29/22 when the EVBG stock price touched $41.70 or saw a rise of 1.47%. Year-to-date, Everbridge Inc. shares have moved -38.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 25.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) have changed 65.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.51.

Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Everbridge Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 5.52% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 61.90%, compared to 2.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -500.00% and 160.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 16.80%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $102.02 million for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $110.57 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -29.80% over the past 5 years.

EVBG Dividends

Everbridge Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 16 and February 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.01% with a share float percentage of 96.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Everbridge Inc. having a total of 320 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.05 million shares worth more than $176.65 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.5 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $109.0 million and represent 6.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.88% shares in the company for having 1.14 million shares of worth $49.72 million while later fund manager owns 0.99 million shares of worth $43.06 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.50% of company’s outstanding stock.