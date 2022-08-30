Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) has seen 3.98 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $45.49M, closed the recent trade at $3.97 per share which meant it gained $0.69 on the day or 21.04% during that session. The VRAX stock price is -630.48% off its 52-week high price of $29.00 and 24.18% above the 52-week low of $3.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.66 million shares.

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) trade information

Sporting 21.04% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/29/22 when the VRAX stock price touched $3.97 or saw a rise of 18.98%. Year-to-date, Virax Biolabs Group Limited shares have moved -81.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -27.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) have changed -39.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.06.

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) estimates and forecasts

VRAX Dividends

Virax Biolabs Group Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 61.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.00% with a share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Virax Biolabs Group Limited having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company.