SunPower Corporation (SPWR)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) has a beta value of 2.11 and has seen 1.86 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.40B, closed the last trade at $24.69 per share which meant it lost -$0.37 on the day or -1.48% during that session. The SPWR stock price is -40.18% off its 52-week high price of $34.61 and 48.24% above the 52-week low of $12.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.4 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.94 million shares.

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) trade information

Sporting -1.48% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/29/22 when the SPWR stock price touched $24.69 or saw a rise of 7.18%. Year-to-date, SunPower Corporation shares have moved 18.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) have changed 21.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.74 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.28.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.82, which means that the shares’ value could drop -8.19% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14.00 while the price target rests at a high of $31.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -25.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 43.3% from current levels.

SunPower Corporation (SPWR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that SunPower Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 37.70% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 300.00%, compared to 17.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -33.30% and 100.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 19.10%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $362.17 million for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $410.46 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 41.80% over the past 5 years.

SPWR Dividends

SunPower Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 15 and February 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 51.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.74% with a share float percentage of 77.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SunPower Corporation having a total of 413 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 12.79 million shares worth more than $274.82 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 7.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 8.05 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $172.96 million and represent 4.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.60% shares in the company for having 2.79 million shares of worth $44.05 million while later fund manager owns 2.48 million shares of worth $53.28 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.43% of company’s outstanding stock.