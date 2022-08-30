Snowflake Inc. (SNOW)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) has seen 12.0 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $58.87B, closed the last trade at $186.43 per share which meant it lost -$11.28 on the day or -5.71% during that session. The SNOW stock price is -117.24% off its 52-week high price of $405.00 and 40.86% above the 52-week low of $110.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.40 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 4 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 37 have rated it as a Hold, with 21 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) trade information

Sporting -5.71% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/29/22 when the SNOW stock price touched $186.43 or saw a rise of 9.35%. Year-to-date, Snowflake Inc. shares have moved -44.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) have changed 24.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.94 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.77.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $216.05, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.71% from current levels. The projected low price target is $125.00 while the price target rests at a high of $530.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -184.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 32.95% from current levels.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Snowflake Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -29.82% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 550.00%, compared to 2.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 50.00% and -25.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 66.10%.

26 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $467.05 million for the current quarter. 26 have an estimated revenue figure of $534.42 million for the next quarter concluding in Oct 2022.

SNOW Dividends

Snowflake Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 01 and March 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.98% with a share float percentage of 76.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Snowflake Inc. having a total of 1,178 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ICONIQ Capital, LLC with over 24.43 million shares worth more than $5.6 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, ICONIQ Capital, LLC held 7.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Altimeter Capital Management, LP, with the holding of over 17.04 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.9 billion and represent 5.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.36% shares in the company for having 7.51 million shares of worth $1.72 billion while later fund manager owns 3.31 million shares of worth $758.06 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.04% of company’s outstanding stock.