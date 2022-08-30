Shares Of The OLB Group Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB) increased By 33.33% In A Month

The OLB Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) has a beta value of 1.36 and has seen 51.39 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.06M, closed the last trade at $2.00 per share which meant it gained $0.31 on the day or 18.34% during that session. The OLB stock price is -540.0% off its 52-week high price of $12.80 and 58.5% above the 52-week low of $0.83. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.92 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 975.49K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that The OLB Group Inc. (OLB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

The OLB Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) trade information

Sporting 18.34% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/29/22 when the OLB stock price touched $2.00 or saw a rise of 20.0%. Year-to-date, The OLB Group Inc. shares have moved -24.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 76.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of The OLB Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) have changed 33.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.82.

The OLB Group Inc. (OLB) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 12.36% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 93.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.9 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 2.00% over the past 5 years.

OLB Dividends

The OLB Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

The OLB Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 35.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.38% with a share float percentage of 6.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The OLB Group Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 0.28 million shares worth more than $0.5 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Sabby Management, LLC held 5.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.18 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.32 million and represent 3.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.08% shares in the company for having 0.11 million shares of worth $0.2 million while later fund manager owns 70039.0 shares of worth $0.12 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.29% of company’s outstanding stock.