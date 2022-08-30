SCWorx Corp. (WORX) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) has a beta value of 3.39 and has seen 0.88 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.97M, closed the recent trade at $0.70 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 9.38% during that session. The WORX stock price is -365.71% off its 52-week high price of $3.26 and 14.29% above the 52-week low of $0.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 43860.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 711.87K shares.

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) trade information

Sporting 9.38% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/29/22 when the WORX stock price touched $0.70 or saw a rise of 16.67%. Year-to-date, SCWorx Corp. shares have moved -50.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) have changed -17.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 62130.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.03.

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -28.25% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 52.00% over the past 5 years.

WORX Dividends

SCWorx Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.07% with a share float percentage of 3.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SCWorx Corp. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.11 million shares worth more than $0.12 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hudock, Inc., with the holding of over 89500.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.1 million and represent 0.78% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.91% shares in the company for having 0.1 million shares of worth $0.12 million while later fund manager owns 37411.0 shares of worth $28802.0 as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.33% of company’s outstanding stock.