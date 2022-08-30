Roblox Corporation (RBLX) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) has seen 14.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.54B, closed the last trade at $39.22 per share which meant it lost -$0.34 on the day or -0.86% during that session. The RBLX stock price is -261.04% off its 52-week high price of $141.60 and 44.8% above the 52-week low of $21.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 16.35 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 27.15 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Roblox Corporation (RBLX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) trade information

Sporting -0.86% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/29/22 when the RBLX stock price touched $39.22 or saw a rise of 8.75%. Year-to-date, Roblox Corporation shares have moved -61.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) have changed -8.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 34.04 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.96.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $46.29, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.27% from current levels. The projected low price target is $21.00 while the price target rests at a high of $71.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -81.03% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 46.46% from current levels.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Roblox Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -23.95% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -26.80%, compared to 8.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 16.00% and -100.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.00%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $643.35 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $675.05 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

RBLX Dividends

Roblox Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.94% with a share float percentage of 70.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Roblox Corporation having a total of 778 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Altos Ventures Management Inc. with over 82.78 million shares worth more than $3.83 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Altos Ventures Management Inc. held 15.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 39.82 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.84 billion and represent 7.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.57% shares in the company for having 8.49 million shares of worth $392.7 million while later fund manager owns 8.41 million shares of worth $388.72 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.55% of company’s outstanding stock.