Photronics Inc. (PLAB) Slumps -1.89%, A Loss For Bears

Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) has a beta value of 1.02 and has seen 1.9 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.52B, closed the last trade at $21.77 per share which meant it lost -$0.42 on the day or -1.89% during that session. The PLAB stock price is -18.56% off its 52-week high price of $25.81 and 44.05% above the 52-week low of $12.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 974.17K shares.

Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) trade information

Sporting -1.89% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/29/22 when the PLAB stock price touched $21.77 or saw a rise of 14.26%. Year-to-date, Photronics Inc. shares have moved 15.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) have changed -8.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.73 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.78.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Photronics Inc. (PLAB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Photronics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 18.19% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 112.36%, compared to -18.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 117.40% and 60.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 23.40%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $210 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $214.53 million for the next quarter concluding in Oct 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 6.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 73.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

PLAB Dividends

Photronics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 22 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.69% with a share float percentage of 94.54%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Photronics Inc. having a total of 316 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 9.81 million shares worth more than $166.4 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 15.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the holding of over 4.57 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $77.48 million and represent 7.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.11% shares in the company for having 4.38 million shares of worth $85.38 million while later fund manager owns 1.65 million shares of worth $28.03 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.68% of company’s outstanding stock.