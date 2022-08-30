Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) Shares Have Loss -33.80% Over The Past Month

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) has a beta value of 1.43 and has seen 1.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $529.38M, closed the last trade at $3.80 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -2.31% during that session. The ORGO stock price is -360.53% off its 52-week high price of $17.50 and -1.84% below the 52-week low of $3.87. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.06 million shares.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) trade information

Sporting -2.31% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/29/22 when the ORGO stock price touched $3.80 or saw a rise of 9.95%. Year-to-date, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. shares have moved -58.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) have changed -33.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.71.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -48.92% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -71.05%, compared to 11.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 5.60%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $120.9 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $129 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $107.6 million and $113.75 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 12.40% for the current quarter and 13.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 96.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 358.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.41%.

ORGO Dividends

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 14 and March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 51.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 46.12% with a share float percentage of 94.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Organogenesis Holdings Inc. having a total of 237 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 9.65 million shares worth more than $73.55 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 7.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C), with the holding of over 8.46 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $64.44 million and represent 6.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.50% shares in the company for having 4.51 million shares of worth $22.03 million while later fund manager owns 4.21 million shares of worth $20.54 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.26% of company’s outstanding stock.