Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) Drops -3.26%, Marking Lose By Bears

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) has seen 2.68 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.31B, closed the last trade at $13.65 per share which meant it lost -$0.46 on the day or -3.26% during that session. The OLPX stock price is -122.78% off its 52-week high price of $30.41 and 14.07% above the 52-week low of $11.73. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.66 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.91 million shares.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) trade information

Sporting -3.26% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/29/22 when the OLPX stock price touched $13.65 or saw a rise of 11.88%. Year-to-date, Olaplex Holdings Inc. shares have moved -53.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) have changed -20.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.99 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.18.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (OLPX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Olaplex Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -18.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 35.00%, compared to -0.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 37.00%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $210.9 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $212.74 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $145.16 million and $166.5 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 45.30% for the current quarter and 27.80% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 428.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 27.90%.

OLPX Dividends

Olaplex Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Olaplex Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 103.50% with a share float percentage of 103.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Olaplex Holdings Inc. having a total of 255 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Advent International Corporation with over 499.47 million shares worth more than $6.82 billion. As of Jun 29, 2022, Advent International Corporation held 76.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 16.92 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $230.91 million and represent 2.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Janus Henderson Research Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.60% shares in the company for having 3.86 million shares of worth $52.73 million while later fund manager owns 3.48 million shares of worth $47.44 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.54% of company’s outstanding stock.