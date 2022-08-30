Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) has seen 1.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.30M, closed the last trade at $2.40 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -3.23% during that session. The NEPT stock price is -980.42% off its 52-week high price of $25.93 and 58.33% above the 52-week low of $1.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 18.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.47 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.91.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) trade information

Sporting -3.23% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/29/22 when the NEPT stock price touched $2.40 or saw a rise of 35.83%. Year-to-date, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares have moved -83.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) have changed 110.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.8.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -83.27% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 67.54%, compared to 2.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 83.70% and 64.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 30.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.4 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $14.64 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

NEPT Dividends

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 14 and February 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.69% with a share float percentage of 2.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. having a total of 47 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 57142.0 shares worth more than $0.44 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Perceptive Advisors Llc held 0.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Penserra Capital Management LLC, with the holding of over 44282.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.34 million and represent 0.60% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.63% shares in the company for having 46534.0 shares of worth $0.28 million while later fund manager owns 31439.0 shares of worth $0.17 million as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.43% of company’s outstanding stock.