Minerva Neurosciences Inc. Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) has a beta value of 0.98 and has seen 64.35 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $39.41M, closed the last trade at $11.66 per share which meant it gained $1.33 on the day or 12.88% during that session. The NERV stock price is -44.08% off its 52-week high price of $16.80 and 78.47% above the 52-week low of $2.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 17.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.55 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.65.

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) trade information

Sporting 12.88% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/29/22 when the NERV stock price touched $11.66 or saw a rise of 19.14%. Year-to-date, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares have moved 81.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 154.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) have changed 335.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 55880.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.46.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 62.39% from current levels. The projected low price target is $21.00 while the price target rests at a high of $48.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -311.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -80.1% from current levels.

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 106.39% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -21.61%, compared to 11.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 17.50% and -1.70% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -3.50% over the past 5 years.

NERV Dividends

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 07 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 46.41% with a share float percentage of 48.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Minerva Neurosciences Inc. having a total of 37 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Federated Hermes, Inc. with over 1.2 million shares worth more than $7.98 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Federated Hermes, Inc. held 2.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.49 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.27 million and represent 1.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.52% shares in the company for having 0.65 million shares of worth $2.65 million while later fund manager owns 0.53 million shares of worth $2.18 million as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.25% of company’s outstanding stock.