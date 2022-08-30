Mega Matrix Corp. (AMEX: MTMT) Shares Have Gain 24.77% Over The Past Month

Mega Matrix Corp. (AMEX:MTMT) has a beta value of 3.27 and has seen 4.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $31.45M, closed the last trade at $1.33 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 15.65% during that session. The MTMT stock price is -893.23% off its 52-week high price of $13.21 and 31.58% above the 52-week low of $0.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 54730.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 139.59K shares.

Mega Matrix Corp. (AMEX:MTMT) trade information

Sporting 15.65% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/29/22 when the MTMT stock price touched $1.33 or saw a rise of 31.79%. Year-to-date, Mega Matrix Corp. shares have moved -88.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 31.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mega Matrix Corp. (AMEX:MTMT) have changed 24.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 55730.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.16.

Mega Matrix Corp. (MTMT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -67.00% over the past 6 months.

1 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.49 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2020.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 34.00% over the past 5 years.

MTMT Dividends

Mega Matrix Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Mega Matrix Corp. (AMEX:MTMT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 43.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.61% with a share float percentage of 9.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mega Matrix Corp. having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.21 million shares worth more than $0.41 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Investments, LP, with the holding of over 0.18 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.35 million and represent 0.80% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.49% shares in the company for having 0.11 million shares of worth $0.22 million while later fund manager owns 0.11 million shares of worth $0.21 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.48% of company’s outstanding stock.