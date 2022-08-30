Investor Confidence Shakens After ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) Share Prices Loss -$1.75

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) has seen 1.74 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.55B, closed the recent trade at $37.59 per share which meant it lost -$1.75 on the day or -4.45% during that session. The ZIM stock price is -142.7% off its 52-week high price of $91.23 and -4.66% below the 52-week low of $39.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.92 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.57 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $10.74.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) trade information

Sporting -4.45% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/29/22 when the ZIM stock price touched $37.59 or saw a rise of 24.5%. Year-to-date, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares have moved -33.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -22.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) have changed -21.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $56.43, which means that the shares’ value could jump 33.39% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $40.00 while the price target rests at a high of $80.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -112.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -6.41% from the levels at last check today.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -43.63% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 4.56%, compared to 18.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -11.70% and -49.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 23.10%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.22 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.8 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

ZIM Dividends

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 15 and November 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 27.10 at a share yield of 68.89%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 33.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 44.16% with a share float percentage of 66.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. having a total of 387 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Acadian Asset Management. LLC with over 4.75 million shares worth more than $177.71 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Acadian Asset Management. LLC held 3.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership, with the holding of over 3.77 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $141.06 million and represent 3.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI Eafe ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.36% shares in the company for having 0.43 million shares of worth $16.16 million while later fund manager owns 0.28 million shares of worth $10.33 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.23% of company’s outstanding stock.