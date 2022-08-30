How Will Express Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) Perform In The Next Few Months?

Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) has a beta value of 1.42 and has seen 1.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $140.22M, closed the last trade at $1.96 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.51% during that session. The EXPR stock price is -236.73% off its 52-week high price of $6.60 and 16.84% above the 52-week low of $1.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.88 million shares.

Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) trade information

Sporting 0.51% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/29/22 when the EXPR stock price touched $1.96 or saw a rise of 11.31%. Year-to-date, Express Inc. shares have moved -36.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) have changed 15.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.54 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.97.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Express Inc. (EXPR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Express Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -58.82% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 165.22%, compared to -7.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 350.00% and -58.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 8.70%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $479.62 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $488.65 million for the next quarter concluding in Oct 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18.10% over the past 5 years.

EXPR Dividends

Express Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 08 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.16% with a share float percentage of 56.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Express Inc. having a total of 113 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Contrarius Investment Management Limited with over 6.31 million shares worth more than $22.48 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Contrarius Investment Management Limited held 9.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Towle & Company, with the holding of over 4.01 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.27 million and represent 5.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.04% shares in the company for having 2.07 million shares of worth $7.37 million while later fund manager owns 1.36 million shares of worth $2.66 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.00% of company’s outstanding stock.