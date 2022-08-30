How Is Big Lots Inc.(NYSE: BIG) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has a beta value of 2.00 and has seen 1.8 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $661.15M, closed the last trade at $21.55 per share which meant it lost -$0.47 on the day or -2.13% during that session. The BIG stock price is -147.38% off its 52-week high price of $53.31 and 15.73% above the 52-week low of $18.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.42 million shares.

Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG) trade information

Sporting -2.13% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/29/22 when the BIG stock price touched $21.55 or saw a rise of 11.32%. Year-to-date, Big Lots Inc. shares have moved -52.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG) have changed 6.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.9 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.52.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Big Lots Inc. (BIG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Big Lots Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -38.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -147.06%, compared to -0.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -315.60% and -971.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -6.00%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.36 billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.3 billion for the next quarter concluding in Oct 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 9.90% over the past 5 years.

BIG Dividends

Big Lots Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 03 and March 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.20 at a share yield of 5.57%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 114.25% with a share float percentage of 117.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Big Lots Inc. having a total of 310 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 5.04 million shares worth more than $174.45 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 17.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 3.59 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $124.18 million and represent 12.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.02% shares in the company for having 2.03 million shares of worth $42.58 million while later fund manager owns 1.6 million shares of worth $49.31 million as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 5.52% of company’s outstanding stock.