First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (FHS): What Are The Positives?

First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) has seen 1.31 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $22.10M, closed the last trade at $0.70 per share which meant it declined 0.01% during that session. The FHS stock price is -557.14% off its 52-week high price of $4.60 and 10.0% above the 52-week low of $0.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.79 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 379.41K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (FHS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) trade information

Sporting 0.01% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/29/22 when the FHS stock price touched $0.70 or saw a rise of 28.57%. Year-to-date, First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. shares have moved -55.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE:FHS) have changed -12.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 42760.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.32.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $45.28, which means that the shares’ value could jump 98.45% from current levels. The projected low price target is $45.28 while the price target rests at a high of $45.28. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -6368.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -6368.57% from current levels.

First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (FHS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -64.46% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 88.80%.

FHS Dividends

First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on September 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. (NYSE:FHS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.18% with a share float percentage of 32.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with First High-School Education Group Co. Ltd. having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Eqt Fund Management S.a R.l. with over 4.13 million shares worth more than $3.3 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, Eqt Fund Management S.a R.l. held 22.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 59700.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $89550.0 and represent 0.33% of shares outstanding.