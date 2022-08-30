Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Is Up 11.57%, As Bears Mark A Gain

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) has a beta value of 1.93 and has seen 20.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.17B, closed the last trade at $1.35 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 11.57% during that session. The DNN stock price is -58.52% off its 52-week high price of $2.14 and 32.59% above the 52-week low of $0.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.87 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) trade information

Sporting 11.57% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/29/22 when the DNN stock price touched $1.35 or saw a rise of 4.93%. Year-to-date, Denison Mines Corp. shares have moved -1.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 27.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) have changed 13.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 46.0 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.36.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.39, which means that the shares’ value could jump 43.51% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.74 while the price target rests at a high of $4.05. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -200.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -28.89% from current levels.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Denison Mines Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -9.40% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -300.00%, compared to 18.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -41.00%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 25.20% over the past 5 years.

DNN Dividends

Denison Mines Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 02 and March 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.61% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.14% with a share float percentage of 29.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Denison Mines Corp. having a total of 209 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are MMCAP International, Inc. SPC with over 24.78 million shares worth more than $39.65 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, MMCAP International, Inc. SPC held 3.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hood River Capital Management LLC, with the holding of over 20.14 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $32.22 million and represent 2.46% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.08% shares in the company for having 41.56 million shares of worth $40.43 million while later fund manager owns 25.82 million shares of worth $38.48 million as of Feb 27, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.16% of company’s outstanding stock.