Could UiPath Inc. (PATH)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) has seen 4.3 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.59B, closed the last trade at $16.52 per share which meant it lost -$0.43 on the day or -2.54% during that session. The PATH stock price is -297.09% off its 52-week high price of $65.60 and 17.31% above the 52-week low of $13.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.05 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that UiPath Inc. (PATH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) trade information

Sporting -2.54% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/29/22 when the PATH stock price touched $16.52 or saw a rise of 8.68%. Year-to-date, UiPath Inc. shares have moved -61.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) have changed -9.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.66.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $27.98, which means that the shares’ value could jump 40.96% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $45.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -172.4% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 9.2% from current levels.

UiPath Inc. (PATH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that UiPath Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -52.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -112.50%, compared to 12.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 22.00%.

19 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $230.81 million for the current quarter. 19 have an estimated revenue figure of $269.6 million for the next quarter concluding in Oct 2022.

PATH Dividends

UiPath Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on December 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.18% with a share float percentage of 67.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with UiPath Inc. having a total of 395 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 37.6 million shares worth more than $683.86 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 8.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 24.8 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $535.44 million and represent 5.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.65% shares in the company for having 21.47 million shares of worth $390.62 million while later fund manager owns 8.33 million shares of worth $179.74 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.80% of company’s outstanding stock.