Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) Investors To Make Money Again

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV) has seen 1.45 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $41.84M, closed the last trade at $2.85 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 5.95% during that session. The BWV stock price is -3089.47% off its 52-week high price of $90.90 and 36.84% above the 52-week low of $1.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 19.5 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.94 million shares.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV) trade information

Sporting 5.95% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/29/22 when the BWV stock price touched $2.85 or saw a rise of 20.39%. Year-to-date, Blue Water Vaccines Inc. shares have moved -95.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV) have changed -14.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.61.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -94.25% over the past 6 months.

BWV Dividends

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 55.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.37% with a share float percentage of 23.40%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Blue Water Vaccines Inc. having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are American Financial Group Inc. with over 0.4 million shares worth more than $22.77 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, American Financial Group Inc. held 3.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management LLC, with the holding of over 18333.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.04 million and represent 0.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.04% shares in the company for having 4418.0 shares of worth $9410.0 while later fund manager owns 3818.0 shares of worth $16837.0 as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.