Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A -7.67% Fall

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has a beta value of 0.70 and has seen 3.44 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $52.43B, closed the recent trade at $136.02 per share which meant it lost -$11.3 on the day or -7.67% during that session. The BIDU stock price is -34.24% off its 52-week high price of $182.60 and 25.29% above the 52-week low of $101.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.46 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.62 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Baidu Inc. (BIDU) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 5 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 50 have rated it as a Hold, with 38 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.53.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) trade information

Sporting -7.67% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/29/22 when the BIDU stock price touched $136.02 or saw a rise of 12.52%. Year-to-date, Baidu Inc. shares have moved -0.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) have changed 7.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.17 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.62.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Baidu Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -3.36% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -6.19%, compared to -8.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -50.30% and -32.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 18.30%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.08 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.72 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $4.65 billion and $4.34 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 9.30% for the current quarter and 8.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -56.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.85%.

BIDU Dividends

Baidu Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 15 and February 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.63% with a share float percentage of 48.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Baidu Inc. having a total of 969 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 12.05 million shares worth more than $1.59 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 4.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, with the holding of over 9.54 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.26 billion and represent 3.46% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.93% shares in the company for having 5.32 million shares of worth $704.27 million while later fund manager owns 4.08 million shares of worth $606.94 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.48% of company’s outstanding stock.